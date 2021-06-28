Rathbone Brothers plc Has $14.76 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. South State CORP. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $393.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $384.88. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $274.72 and a 12-month high of $393.92.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

