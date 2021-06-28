Rathbone Brothers plc Sells 13,591 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Rathbone Brothers plc lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 238,056 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 13,591 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Intel were worth $15,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $727,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $304,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 12,670 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in Intel by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,252,018 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $809,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock opened at $55.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $225.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.23.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Intel from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.32.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

