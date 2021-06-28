Rathbone Brothers plc Sells 253 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Rathbone Brothers plc trimmed its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,774 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNP. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

UNP opened at $221.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.04. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $162.13 and a twelve month high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.26%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNP. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.28.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

