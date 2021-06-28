Rathbone Brothers plc Sells 253 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Rathbone Brothers plc trimmed its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,774 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNP. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $221.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $223.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $162.13 and a one year high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.26%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNP. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.28.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

