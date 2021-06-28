Rathbone Brothers plc Takes Position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 62,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,166,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 46.9% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Beyond Meat by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Crossvault Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Charles Muth sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $269,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,728,444.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $4,001,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,884. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,692 shares of company stock valued at $15,493,363. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Beyond Meat from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Beyond Meat from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Beyond Meat from $145.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.89.

NASDAQ BYND opened at $148.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.85 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 16.13 and a current ratio of 18.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.64. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.86 and a twelve month high of $221.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $108.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

