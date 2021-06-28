Raymond James Increases SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Price Target to $140.00

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $155.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $129.89.

NYSE SNX opened at $121.34 on Friday. SYNNEX has a 1-year low of $44.37 and a 1-year high of $130.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.64.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SYNNEX will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.85%.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.04, for a total value of $1,190,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,790.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total value of $541,599.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,009.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,601 shares of company stock worth $5,511,852 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SYNNEX during the fourth quarter valued at $6,770,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in SYNNEX by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in SYNNEX by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in SYNNEX by 10.8% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 98,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,355,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SYNNEX by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

