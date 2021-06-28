Realty Income Co. (O) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.24 on July 15th

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.235 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th.

Realty Income has raised its dividend by 10.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 27 years. Realty Income has a payout ratio of 193.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Realty Income to earn $3.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.83 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.1%.

NYSE:O opened at $68.13 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.30. Realty Income has a 52-week low of $56.33 and a 52-week high of $71.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.73.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $442.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.59 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that Realty Income will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.11.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

