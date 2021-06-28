Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Eastern Bankshares (EBC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ: EBC):

6/23/2021 – Eastern Bankshares was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Eastern Bankshares Inc. provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial and small business customers. It provides banking, trust, and investment services, as well as insurance services, through its full-service bank branches and insurance offices. Eastern Bankshares Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

6/22/2021 – Eastern Bankshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/17/2021 – Eastern Bankshares was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Eastern Bankshares Inc. provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial and small business customers. It provides banking, trust, and investment services, as well as insurance services, through its full-service bank branches and insurance offices. Eastern Bankshares Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

6/14/2021 – Eastern Bankshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/9/2021 – Eastern Bankshares was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Eastern Bankshares Inc. provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial and small business customers. It provides banking, trust, and investment services, as well as insurance services, through its full-service bank branches and insurance offices. Eastern Bankshares Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

6/7/2021 – Eastern Bankshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/2/2021 – Eastern Bankshares was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Eastern Bankshares Inc. provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial and small business customers. It provides banking, trust, and investment services, as well as insurance services, through its full-service bank branches and insurance offices. Eastern Bankshares Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

5/4/2021 – Eastern Bankshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/3/2021 – Eastern Bankshares was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Eastern Bankshares Inc. provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial and small business customers. It provides banking, trust, and investment services, as well as insurance services, through its full-service bank branches and insurance offices. Eastern Bankshares Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Shares of NASDAQ EBC opened at $21.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.63. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.74 and a 52-week high of $23.03.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBC. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the first quarter worth $3,639,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $4,134,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 31.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 666,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,849,000 after purchasing an additional 160,572 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $3,720,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $267,000. Institutional investors own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

