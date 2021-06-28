RED Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $20,471.00 (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. One RED coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. RED has a total market capitalization of $648,374.85 and $20,471.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, RED has traded up 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $136.51 or 0.00394607 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006925 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00011124 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003959 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000064 BTC.

About RED

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars.

