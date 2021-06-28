ReddCoin (RDD) Achieves Market Cap of $51.82 Million

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $51.82 million and $55,426.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,565.35 or 1.00046242 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00032109 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $131.95 or 0.00381918 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $313.12 or 0.00906297 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00007474 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.43 or 0.00386189 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005968 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00055403 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004051 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

