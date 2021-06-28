Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,148,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 253,367 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Annaly Capital Management worth $44,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,994,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $945,950,000 after buying an additional 2,424,438 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,807,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,502 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,432,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.4% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 8,704,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,860,000 after purchasing an additional 366,856 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,682,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,669,000 after purchasing an additional 252,842 shares during the period. 41.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NLY opened at $9.22 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.16. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.23. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 184.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.54%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

NLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $9.75 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.97.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

