Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Holdings in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,055,859 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 189,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Meridian Bancorp were worth $37,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 148,370 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Meridian Bancorp by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,782 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in Meridian Bancorp by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 13,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Meridian Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,412 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in Meridian Bancorp by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 14,943 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. 66.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EBSB opened at $21.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.05. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.97.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $53.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.23 million. Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 28.63%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meridian Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.01%.

EBSB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Meridian Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meridian Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex, and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts, including NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

