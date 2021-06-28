Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $41.53 Million Holdings in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) by 18.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,232,900 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 662,633 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Gevo were worth $41,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gevo by 22,098.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,793,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,624,000 after buying an additional 1,785,776 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Gevo by 3,462.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,247,014 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,014 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gevo by 76.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537,949 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,087,000 after purchasing an additional 667,928 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Gevo by 34,842.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 596,473 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,851,000 after buying an additional 594,766 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Gevo by 6,472.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 448,731 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after buying an additional 441,904 shares during the period. 23.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

NASDAQ GEVO opened at $8.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 3.24. Gevo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $15.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.16.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Gevo had a negative net margin of 2,272.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. Its products also include renewable biodiesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed.

