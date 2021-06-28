Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 17.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 434,804 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 93,996 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $39,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 8.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 762,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,767,000 after purchasing an additional 60,571 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 27.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,020 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 153.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 89,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,186,000 after purchasing an additional 54,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $15,227,000. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Linda Kristine Myers bought 962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.71 per share, for a total transaction of $74,757.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,610.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROCK opened at $76.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.40. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.02 and a 1-year high of $103.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.75 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Infrastructure Products.

