Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 171,256 Shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,108,702 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 171,256 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.76% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $42,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSII. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the first quarter worth $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Scott R. Ward purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.41 per share, with a total value of $34,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,710.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha Goldberg Aronson purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.59 per share, for a total transaction of $51,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $259,425. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSII opened at $44.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.89 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 4.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.31. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.70 and a 1 year high of $48.28.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $63.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.18 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSII. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays began coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.17.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

