Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 79.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,058,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,131,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $40,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,635,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 346,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,393,000 after acquiring an additional 87,569 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 276.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 19,196 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $616,000. Finally, Peoples Bank OH raised its holdings in Bank of America by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 29,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BAC opened at $41.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.31. The stock has a market cap of $356.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.56. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $22.39 and a 1-year high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Bank of America from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist Securities started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.78.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

