Renren (NYSE:RENN) versus Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Head-To-Head Review

Renren (NYSE:RENN) and Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Renren and Murphy USA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Renren $18.11 million 14.89 -$19.22 million N/A N/A Murphy USA $11.26 billion 0.32 $386.10 million $13.08 10.09

Murphy USA has higher revenue and earnings than Renren.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.2% of Murphy USA shares are held by institutional investors. 42.4% of Renren shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Murphy USA shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Renren and Murphy USA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renren 0 0 0 0 N/A Murphy USA 1 0 0 0 1.00

Murphy USA has a consensus target price of $127.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.82%. Given Murphy USA’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Murphy USA is more favorable than Renren.

Profitability

This table compares Renren and Murphy USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renren N/A N/A N/A Murphy USA 3.03% 42.87% 11.76%

Risk and Volatility

Renren has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Murphy USA has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Murphy USA beats Renren on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Renren Company Profile

Renren Inc. sells used automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China. The company also arranges financing options for customers through its financial services partners; provides credit financing to used automobile dealers; and sells new cars, as well as provides value-added services, such as warranties, insurance, and after-sale products and services. It offers vehicles of Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Land Rover, and Porsche brands at its in-store showrooms; and through Kaixin Auto app, as well as through other online vertical channels, such as Autohome and 58.com. In addition, the company develops Chime, a Software as a Solution platform that offers lead generation and customer relationship management solutions for real estate professionals; and provides customizable lead capture landing pages that offer multiple home value estimates in the United States. Further, it provides online and mobile services for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was formerly known as Oak Pacific Interactive and changed its name to Renren Inc. in December 2010. Renren Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc. engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

