Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Guggenheim

Equities researchers at Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on RPTX. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

Shares of RPTX stock opened at $33.50 on Monday. Repare Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $46.44. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.90.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total value of $46,501.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd Foley sold 16,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $571,389.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 331,300 shares of company stock valued at $11,135,539 in the last quarter. Insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 86.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 36.1% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 607.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

