ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,114 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,007 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. FIL Ltd raised its stake in ResMed by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in ResMed by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in ResMed by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in ResMed by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in ResMed by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,560,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,709,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total transaction of $532,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,156,025.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,138 shares of company stock worth $5,613,775. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Macquarie upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.57.

RMD stock opened at $244.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.29. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.72 and a 52 week high of $247.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $210.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $768.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.47 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 28.85%. As a group, analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

