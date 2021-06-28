ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Downgraded to Neutral at Citigroup

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on RMD. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of ResMed from $229.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ResMed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.57.

Get ResMed alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $244.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $210.09. ResMed has a 52 week low of $165.72 and a 52 week high of $247.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The company had revenue of $768.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.47 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total value of $532,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,002 shares in the company, valued at $19,156,025.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total transaction of $291,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,841,284.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,138 shares of company stock worth $5,613,775. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,989,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,744,184,000 after purchasing an additional 168,141 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in ResMed by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,100,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $601,623,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,594,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $502,128,000 after purchasing an additional 56,193 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in ResMed by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,275,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $483,783,000 after purchasing an additional 25,927 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,726,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $335,034,000 after purchasing an additional 476,477 shares during the period. 67.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

See Also: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.