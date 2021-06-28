Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) PT Raised to C$86.00

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) had its target price lifted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from C$83.00 to C$86.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.10% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

TSE QSR traded down C$1.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$78.83. 529,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,813. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 357.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$82.82. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of C$67.77 and a 12-month high of C$87.32.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.58 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.0899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Matthew Dunnigan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.96, for a total value of C$879,648.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,001,694.68. Also, Director Roberto Moses Thompson Motta sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.16, for a total value of C$2,310,427.81.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Featured Article: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.