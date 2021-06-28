Reviewing Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) & Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT)

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) and Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Equity Commonwealth has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Essential Properties Realty Trust has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Equity Commonwealth and Essential Properties Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equity Commonwealth $66.28 million 49.22 $451.29 million $0.15 178.40 Essential Properties Realty Trust $164.01 million 19.52 $42.27 million $0.44 61.93

Equity Commonwealth has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Essential Properties Realty Trust. Essential Properties Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equity Commonwealth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Equity Commonwealth and Essential Properties Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equity Commonwealth 0 1 0 0 2.00 Essential Properties Realty Trust 0 1 6 0 2.86

Equity Commonwealth currently has a consensus target price of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.37%. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $25.50, suggesting a potential downside of 6.42%. Given Equity Commonwealth’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Equity Commonwealth is more favorable than Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Equity Commonwealth and Essential Properties Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equity Commonwealth 26.51% 0.51% 0.47% Essential Properties Realty Trust 25.49% 2.83% 1.77%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.3% of Equity Commonwealth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of Essential Properties Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Equity Commonwealth shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Essential Properties Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Essential Properties Realty Trust beats Equity Commonwealth on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 1,181 properties. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.