Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $70.87

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $70.87 and last traded at $70.81, with a volume of 17890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.90.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RVLV shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Revolve Group from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America raised Revolve Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Revolve Group from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 2.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.61.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $178.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.28 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.21%. Revolve Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO David Pujades sold 13,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $869,671.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,671.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 190,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $9,290,965.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,297 shares in the company, valued at $306,915.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,330,056 shares of company stock worth $72,558,137 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Revolve Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Revolve Group by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Revolve Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Revolve Group by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Revolve Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revolve Group Company Profile (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

