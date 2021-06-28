Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Now Covered by Analysts at TD Securities

Investment analysts at TD Securities began coverage on shares of Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

RCH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$37.50 to C$43.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Richelieu Hardware stock traded down C$0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$40.33. 4,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,892. Richelieu Hardware has a 12 month low of C$27.89 and a 12 month high of C$43.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$42.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.21. The company has a market cap of C$2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$297.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$282.30 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Richelieu Hardware will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Lord sold 41,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.14, for a total value of C$1,736,139.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,227,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$178,153,962.04. Also, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.70, for a total value of C$125,110.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,123 shares in the company, valued at C$2,090,309.54. Insiders sold a total of 85,542 shares of company stock worth $3,609,583 over the last three months.

About Richelieu Hardware

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

