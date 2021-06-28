Rikoon Group LLC Has $351,000 Stock Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Rikoon Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,499 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 264 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

CTXS opened at $115.96 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.18. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.15. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.26 and a 1 year high of $173.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.74 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 547.90%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 35.49%.

In other news, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 4,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.55, for a total transaction of $642,733.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,114,126.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 3,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total value of $446,336.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,472,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,747 shares of company stock valued at $3,298,462. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.89.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.