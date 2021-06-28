Rikoon Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL)

Rikoon Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Rikoon Group LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 25.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 194,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,869,000 after acquiring an additional 39,979 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,941,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF in the first quarter worth $2,221,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,417,000.

NYSEARCA:HAIL opened at $61.76 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.76. SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF has a 1 year low of $29.25 and a 1 year high of $71.43.

