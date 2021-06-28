Robert W. Baird Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI)

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) in a report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SSTI. Roth Capital lifted their target price on ShotSpotter from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of ShotSpotter in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Craig Hallum upgraded ShotSpotter from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ShotSpotter from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ShotSpotter has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.20.

Get ShotSpotter alerts:

SSTI opened at $48.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 443.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.34. ShotSpotter has a 52 week low of $21.72 and a 52 week high of $53.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.49.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. ShotSpotter had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $15.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 million. As a group, research analysts expect that ShotSpotter will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Pascal Levensohn sold 3,147 shares of ShotSpotter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $124,463.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,953 shares in the company, valued at $789,141.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,139 shares of company stock worth $163,860. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in ShotSpotter during the first quarter worth $110,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in ShotSpotter by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 77,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 11,385 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ShotSpotter by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in ShotSpotter by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V acquired a new position in ShotSpotter during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

About ShotSpotter

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics for crime deterrence.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for ShotSpotter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShotSpotter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.