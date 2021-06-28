Rockwealth Resources (CVE:RWR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Rockwealth Resources (CVE:RWR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, reports.

Shares of RWR stock traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$0.46. The stock had a trading volume of 24,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,050. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80. Rockwealth Resources has a twelve month low of C$0.11 and a twelve month high of C$0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.46.

Rockwealth Resources Company Profile

Rockwealth Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. The company explores for copper and gold. It owns a 100% interest in the Taysan copper-gold porphyry property that consists of two exploration permits and three exploration permit applications covering a total area of 11,309 hectares located in Batangas Province, the Philippines.

