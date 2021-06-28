Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,698 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.14% of Rockwell Automation worth $43,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at $1,028,000. Alleghany Corp DE increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 299,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,606,000 after purchasing an additional 33,504 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $1,402,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 44,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $285.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.90 and a 1 year high of $289.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $270.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.36.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.73%.

ROK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.50.

In other news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 4,600 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.01, for a total value of $1,242,046.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,885 shares in the company, valued at $2,669,048.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 1,800 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.08, for a total value of $509,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,737.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,490 shares of company stock worth $5,498,021. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.