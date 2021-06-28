Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $55.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.87% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Rogers Communications continues to benefit from Internet subscriber additions and shift of Internet users to higher-usage tiers. The company’s investments in 5G spectrum and partnerships with leading real estate companies to support 5G infrastructure deployment are catalysts. It continues to expand the Rogers 5G network (currently available in 173 cities and towns), which is a major long-term growth driver. Also, strong adoption of Rogers Infinite plans is likely to aid postpaid wireless user growth. Moreover, the launch of Ignite SmartStream is expected to aid cable growth. Notably, shares have outperformed the industry in the year to date period. However, average revenue per user is expected to remain under pressure due to lower roaming revenues in the near term. Intense competition in the wireless industry does not bode well for the company.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.67.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.95. 9,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,083. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of $37.84 and a 1 year high of $53.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 88,400.0% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Rogers Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Rogers Communications by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 47.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

