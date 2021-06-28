Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) Plans $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

RSI opened at C$5.93 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.73. Rogers Sugar has a 12-month low of C$4.55 and a 12-month high of C$5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.45, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of C$613.97 million and a PE ratio of 14.57.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$215.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$212.00 million. Research analysts expect that Rogers Sugar will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities cut Rogers Sugar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 10th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Rogers Sugar from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Rogers Sugar to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

About Rogers Sugar

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

