Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Buys New Stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 16,242 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grace Capital acquired a new position in Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Synaptics during the first quarter worth $45,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Synaptics by 46.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Synaptics by 198.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.23.

In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $136,636.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $214,478.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,634,552.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $147.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.83. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $55.59 and a 12 month high of $151.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.23.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.58. Synaptics had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Synaptics’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

