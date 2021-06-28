Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 160,518 Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 42.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,518 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.17% of Hostess Brands worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TWNK. First Horizon Corp increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 153.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000.

In other news, insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs sold 166,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $2,662,080.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hostess Brands stock opened at $16.54 on Monday. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.63 and a 1-year high of $17.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.75.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $265.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TWNK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.60.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

