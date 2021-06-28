Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 7,964 Shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. reduced its stake in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,964 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Old Second Bancorp worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 37,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

OSBC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Old Second Bancorp stock opened at $12.75 on Monday. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.51. The company has a market cap of $367.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.45.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $34.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.17 million. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 12.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Old Second Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.74%.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

