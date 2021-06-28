Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG)

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ZG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Zillow Group from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on Zillow Group from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Zillow Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Zillow Group from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.38.

Shares of Zillow Group stock traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,729,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,369. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.28. The company has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a PE ratio of 743.55, a PEG ratio of 87.32 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $54.26 and a 1-year high of $212.40.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%. Zillow Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Zillow Group will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,536,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,577,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,373,000. 22.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

