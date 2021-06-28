Royal Bank of Canada Trims Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Target Price to $88.00

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

INCY has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink reissued a sell rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Incyte from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $86.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte has a one year low of $75.52 and a one year high of $110.36. The company has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.81.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. Incyte had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $604.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.86) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Incyte will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $32,301.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Incyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Incyte by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 230,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,741,000 after purchasing an additional 107,600 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Incyte by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Incyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $452,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Incyte by 525.0% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

