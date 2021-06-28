Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) to Outperform

EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Societe Generale raised shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

EDPFY opened at $54.04 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.58. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 12-month low of $46.95 and a 12-month high of $69.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transportation, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Brazil, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments. It primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources.

