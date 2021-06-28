Rubic 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $488,573.00 (RBC)

Rubic (CURRENCY:RBC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 28th. Over the last seven days, Rubic has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. One Rubic coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000318 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rubic has a total market cap of $11.26 million and approximately $488,573.00 worth of Rubic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rubic alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00046439 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.97 or 0.00138838 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.76 or 0.00164299 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000173 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,917.40 or 1.01065232 BTC.

Rubic Coin Profile

Rubic’s total supply is 124,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,350,000 coins. Rubic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoRubic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rubic’s official website is rubic.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Roti Bank Coin is a modern-day digital currency which primarily deals with charity. Roti Bank Coin is a technology-based cryptocurrency, Launched on 22nd November 2020. Roti Bank Coin raises funds for charity purposes like homes for orphans, old aged homeless parents. “

Rubic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rubic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rubic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rubic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rubic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rubic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.