Russell Investments Australian Semi-Government Bond ETF Declares Final Dividend of $0.42 (ASX:RSM)

Russell Investments Australian Semi-Government Bond ETF (ASX:RSM) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, June 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.4151 per share on Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

