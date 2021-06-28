Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in KE were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BEKE. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of KE in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in KE in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KE by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of KE by 9.1% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 30.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KE stock opened at $51.67 on Monday. KE Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.79 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.37. The company has a market cap of $46.29 billion and a PE ratio of 344.47.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.96 billion. The business’s revenue was up 190.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BEKE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. 86 Research upgraded shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. HSBC started coverage on KE in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on KE in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.96.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

