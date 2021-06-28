Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Position in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 941,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,556,000 after purchasing an additional 270,475 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 56.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 968,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,283,000 after acquiring an additional 350,922 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,136,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,823,000 after acquiring an additional 54,681 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 90.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.
Heritage-Crystal Clean stock opened at $29.21 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.99. The firm has a market cap of $706.82 million, a PE ratio of 42.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.24. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $34.91.
HCCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.83.
Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile
Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.
Featured Article: S&P 500 Index
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI).
Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.