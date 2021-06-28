Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Position in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 941,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,556,000 after purchasing an additional 270,475 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 56.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 968,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,283,000 after acquiring an additional 350,922 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,136,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,823,000 after acquiring an additional 54,681 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 90.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

Heritage-Crystal Clean stock opened at $29.21 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.99. The firm has a market cap of $706.82 million, a PE ratio of 42.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.24. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $34.91.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $105.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.20 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 3.92%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

HCCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.83.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.