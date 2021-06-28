Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stake in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,916 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,528 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.28% of REX American Resources worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 9.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,387 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in REX American Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,418 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of REX American Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

REX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised REX American Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of REX stock opened at $92.26 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 1.09. REX American Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $58.41 and a 1-year high of $116.86.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The energy company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.71. REX American Resources had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 4.20%. On average, research analysts expect that REX American Resources Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 833 shares of REX American Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.95, for a total transaction of $82,425.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,831.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

REX American Resources Profile

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

