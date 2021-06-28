Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,758 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 46,647 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ribbon Communications were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RBBN. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. 66.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

RBBN opened at $7.81 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.09. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $192.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.52 million. Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 8.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

