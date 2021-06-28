RWWM Inc. Has $99.07 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

RWWM Inc. lowered its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,535,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 212,105 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for approximately 15.3% of RWWM Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. RWWM Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $99,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $46.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $191.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.52. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $48.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.70.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

