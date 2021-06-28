Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sandvik is a high-technology, engineering group with advanced products and a world-leading position within selected areas. Worldwide business activities are conducted through representation in 130 countries. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SDVKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. SEB Equities lowered shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, SEB Equity Research lowered shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Sandvik AB (publ) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SDVKY opened at $25.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.77. Sandvik AB has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $29.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sandvik AB (publ) stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) by 256.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,970,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,137,609 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Sandvik AB (publ) worth $81,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. It offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools. The company also provides mining and construction equipment and tools, such as crushers and screens, underground drill rigs and bolters, surface drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools and drills, and parts and services.

