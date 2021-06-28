Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give National Grid (LON:NG) a GBX 1,080 Price Target

National Grid (LON:NG) has been given a GBX 1,080 ($14.11) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,003 ($13.10) price objective on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank raised National Grid to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,040 ($13.59) target price on National Grid and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on National Grid from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 1,020 ($13.33) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) target price on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Grid presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,039.85 ($13.59).

Get National Grid alerts:

Shares of NG opened at GBX 923.20 ($12.06) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 924.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £32.82 billion and a PE ratio of 19.94. National Grid has a 12 month low of GBX 805.40 ($10.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 998.80 ($13.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.06, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.06.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.