Saturna Capital CORP Acquires New Position in AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)

Saturna Capital CORP acquired a new stake in shares of AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 26,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in AC Immune during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in AC Immune in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AC Immune by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 12,143 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of AC Immune in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 71,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 13,145 shares during the last quarter. 25.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ACIU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of AC Immune from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

AC Immune stock opened at $8.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $594.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 0.76. AC Immune SA has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.81.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). AC Immune had a negative return on equity of 31.66% and a negative net margin of 405.01%. On average, analysts anticipate that AC Immune SA will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

