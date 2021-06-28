Saturna Capital CORP Boosts Stake in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Saturna Capital CORP grew its position in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EDIT. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,628,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EDIT opened at $41.88 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.33. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 1.94. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.01 and a 1-year high of $99.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 147.51% and a negative return on equity of 28.42%. Editas Medicine’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EDIT shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

Editas Medicine Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

