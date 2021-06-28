Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $218,000 Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 76.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,443 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,810,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 273.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 131,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,073,000 after purchasing an additional 96,112 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 147,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,844,000 after purchasing an additional 50,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.86.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $90.10 on Monday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $106.85. The company has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.51.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 11.83%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.50%.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $231,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $1,043,293.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,827.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 25 shares of company stock valued at $2,381. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

