Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $224,000 Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 583 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.5% during the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.7% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.2% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 880 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 14.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 208 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on Illumina in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $376.89.

In other news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.59, for a total transaction of $447,590.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,536.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.53, for a total value of $1,518,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,933 shares in the company, valued at $56,524,541.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,428 shares of company stock worth $7,388,945 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illumina stock opened at $474.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $69.30 billion, a PE ratio of 110.90 and a beta of 0.94. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.42 and a 52-week high of $555.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $413.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

